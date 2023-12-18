Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $100.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

