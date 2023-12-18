ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.43.

ExlService Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. ExlService has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 610.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 79,612 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 367.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 195.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

