Evercore ISI Downgrades Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Inline

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

