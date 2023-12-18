Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $266.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.60.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $244.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.85. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $251.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,588,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,338 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.