Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 0.6 %

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.