EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

EQB Trading Up 0.3 %

EQB opened at C$86.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$74.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.25. EQB has a 1-year low of C$53.86 and a 1-year high of C$87.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQB shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.63.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

