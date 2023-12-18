Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

