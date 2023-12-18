Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.37.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
