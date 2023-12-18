Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

