EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.63% of EnPro Industries worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $150.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.51. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $150.90.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.67 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

