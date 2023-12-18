Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives $13.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHAB. TheStreet lowered Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Enhabit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enhabit

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.07. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.31 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Equities analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Enhabit by 404.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.