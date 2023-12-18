Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 4.9 %
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $452.01 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 155,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $1,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 50.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
