Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price objective on Empire and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

Get Empire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Empire

Empire Stock Down 0.9 %

Empire Dividend Announcement

EMP.A opened at C$34.27 on Friday. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$33.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,000 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$190,000.00. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.