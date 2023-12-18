East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $83.00 at Truist Financial

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.55.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $91,625,000. FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $70,749,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

