Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $197.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 137.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,109,000 after purchasing an additional 600,207 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 271.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,048,000 after purchasing an additional 487,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,428,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $203.56 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $129.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

(Get Free Report

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

