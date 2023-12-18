Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair cut Dropbox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 495,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,515,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,025 shares of company stock valued at $719,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

