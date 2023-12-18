Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$114.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$100.50.

Shares of DOL opened at C$90.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$74.36 and a 1-year high of C$101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

