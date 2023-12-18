Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $4,053,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $4,354,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 5.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,646,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,807,000 after buying an additional 534,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,286,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 262,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. Dingdong has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $394.50 million, a P/E ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

