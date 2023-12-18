Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $24.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Digi International has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $897.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DGII. TheStreet cut Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

