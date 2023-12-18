DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 908.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

