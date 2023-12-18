Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $90.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVN. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.33. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Five9 by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

