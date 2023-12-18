Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

