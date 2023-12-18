Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,512 ($31.53) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Derwent London to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($24.01) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,443.75 ($30.68).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLN
Derwent London Trading Down 1.2 %
Derwent London Company Profile
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.