Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNFree Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,512 ($31.53) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Derwent London to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($24.01) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,443.75 ($30.68).

Derwent London Trading Down 1.2 %

LON DLN opened at GBX 2,366 ($29.70) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,043.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,025.71. The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -475.10, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 1,766 ($22.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,750 ($34.52).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

