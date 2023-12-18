Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $48.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.