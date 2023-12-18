DA Davidson Cuts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $77.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.55.

Get Polaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Polaris

Polaris Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $91.89 on Friday. Polaris has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average of $107.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,794 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.