D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $558.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $532.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $576.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.60.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

