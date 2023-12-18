D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 7,121 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,916 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $8.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

