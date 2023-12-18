Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.35 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

