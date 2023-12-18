Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,166 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $258.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $473.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.02.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
