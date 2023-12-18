Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

