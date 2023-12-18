CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
CSP Stock Down 8.3 %
CSPI stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. CSP has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.09.
CSP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is 14.55%.
Institutional Trading of CSP
About CSP
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
