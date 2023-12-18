CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

CSP Stock Down 8.3 %

CSPI stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. CSP has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.09.

CSP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is 14.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter worth $1,383,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

