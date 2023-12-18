Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Short Interest Update

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cryoport by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $780.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.42.

About Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

