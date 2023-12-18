Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Short Interest Update

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cryoport by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cryoport Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $780.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.42.
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cryoport
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Semiconductor stocks soar on federal funding, hope for rate cuts
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Nu Holdings is the backdoor play on the BRIC’s economy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Generac can heat up your portfolio this winter
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.