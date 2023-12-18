CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.33.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $260.08 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $260.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.09 and a 200-day moving average of $172.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,333.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,775 shares of company stock worth $41,434,356 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

