Critical Review: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) vs. Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pro-Dex and Pulmonx are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 6.56% 10.89% 6.28% Pulmonx -94.47% -43.93% -31.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and Pulmonx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $46.94 million 1.24 $7.07 million $0.85 19.28 Pulmonx $53.66 million 8.78 -$58.92 million ($1.62) -7.59

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pro-Dex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

14.8% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Pulmonx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pro-Dex and Pulmonx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Pulmonx 1 1 5 0 2.57

Pulmonx has a consensus target price of $13.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.01%. Given Pulmonx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Pulmonx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

