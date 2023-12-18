CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $62.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

