Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Declares Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3258 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $74.20 on Monday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 12.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 230.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

