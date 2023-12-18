Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 324.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,972,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,935,000 after buying an additional 3,810,643 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 60.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,527,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 3,225,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after buying an additional 192,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 1,244,676 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.