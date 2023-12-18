Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $630.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $585.00 to $630.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $618.92.

Shares of COST stock opened at $658.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $661.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,470.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

