Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Corteva were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

