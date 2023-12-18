Contrasting HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) & Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HUYA and Bumble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.34 billion 0.64 -$70.56 million ($0.26) -13.65 Bumble $1.02 billion 2.03 -$79.75 million ($0.69) -21.97

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.4% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bumble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HUYA and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -6.07% -2.34% -1.98% Bumble -8.70% 1.78% 1.18%

Risk and Volatility

HUYA has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HUYA and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bumble 0 5 12 0 2.71

HUYA currently has a consensus price target of $3.15, indicating a potential downside of 11.27%. Bumble has a consensus price target of $20.82, indicating a potential upside of 37.35%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than HUYA.

Summary

Bumble beats HUYA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

