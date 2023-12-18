Contrasting Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 16.99% 10.51% 0.81% Wayne Savings Bancshares 22.98% 18.65% 1.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

7.7% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Wayne Savings Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $28.73 million 1.59 $5.70 million $1.68 8.66 Wayne Savings Bancshares $28.55 million 1.75 $9.00 million $3.71 6.11

Wayne Savings Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

(Get Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. The company operates through branches in Shreveport, Bossier City, Minden, and Benton, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.