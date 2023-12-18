Contrasting Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Analytics -5.71% 0.08% 0.06% Global Arena -258.83% N/A -267.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Clearwater Analytics and Global Arena, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Analytics 1 3 9 0 2.62 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus target price of $21.86, indicating a potential upside of 10.37%. Given Clearwater Analytics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Clearwater Analytics is more favorable than Global Arena.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and Global Arena’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Analytics $351.84 million 13.73 -$7.97 million ($0.11) -180.09 Global Arena $700,000.00 0.55 -$1.71 million N/A N/A

Global Arena has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clearwater Analytics.

Summary

Clearwater Analytics beats Global Arena on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally. It offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. The company's Clearwater Prism SaaS-based data and reporting platform for investment data delivers a range of product modules, including Prism reporting and statements, Prism connectors, Prism data ops, and Prism managed services. It also provides portfolio management and order management, performance, unit-linked funds, and full trade life cycle, as well as provides modular front, middle and back-office solution to investment managers, private banks, and insurers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

