Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
CNSL stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $513.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.20.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
