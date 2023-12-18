Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

CNSL stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $513.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 137,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

