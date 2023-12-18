Comparing Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Enlight Renewable Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $3.29 million 6.25 -$26.33 million ($0.52) -0.67 Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 11.34 $24.75 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Enlight Renewable Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ocean Power Technologies and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Enlight Renewable Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86

Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -771.15% -66.18% -56.70% Enlight Renewable Energy 27.44% 5.52% 1.83%

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Ocean Power Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Power Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations. The company also provides Next Generation PowerBuoy; subsea battery systems; and software, controls, sensors, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel (WAM-V) technology, which enables roaming capabilities for uncrewed maritime systems in waters; leases WAM-V robotics and access information; maritime domain awareness solutions; and strategic consulting services. Further, the company provides offshore data collection, integration, analytics, and real time communication for various applications. It serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.