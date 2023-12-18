Comparing Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) & nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) and Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of nLIGHT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for nLIGHT and Hua Hong Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hua Hong Semiconductor 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

nLIGHT presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. Given nLIGHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Hua Hong Semiconductor.

This table compares nLIGHT and Hua Hong Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $242.06 million 2.68 -$54.58 million ($1.12) -12.38 Hua Hong Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hua Hong Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nLIGHT.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and Hua Hong Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -23.80% -17.11% -14.09% Hua Hong Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

nLIGHT beats Hua Hong Semiconductor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

About Hua Hong Semiconductor

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services. In addition, the company provides multi-project wafer services; mask making services; and backend services, such as in-house testing, backside processing and dicing, and backend turnkey services, as well as assembly and testing services. Further, it engages in real estate development. Its products are used in consumer electronics, communications, computing, industrial, and automotive markets in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, Japan, and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd.

