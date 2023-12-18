Comparing ECARX (ECX) & Its Peers

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 79 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ECARX to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECARX and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $4.32 billion -$223.18 million -3.77 ECARX Competitors $1.88 billion $39.40 million 27.75

ECARX has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -373.13% -219.58% -19.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares ECARX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ECARX has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ECARX and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 414 1877 3180 85 2.53

ECARX currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 10.45%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

ECARX beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ECARX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

