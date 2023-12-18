Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CBU. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Community Bank System
Insider Transactions at Community Bank System
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.
Community Bank System Price Performance
NYSE CBU opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.65.
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Community Bank System Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 64.52%.
Community Bank System Company Profile
Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Community Bank System
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.