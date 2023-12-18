Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBU. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace bought 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,466.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy acquired 1,300 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian R. Ace acquired 2,410 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,466.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

