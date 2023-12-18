Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Commercial Metals

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $1,648,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 3.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 16.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.1 %

CMC stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.