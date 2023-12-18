Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.65.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 610.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 40.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

