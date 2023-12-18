Citigroup Lowers Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $20.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $213,795.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,004,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,961,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $213,795.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,004,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,961,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $101,436.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,981,049 shares in the company, valued at $53,330,966.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 775.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 194,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

