Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lessened by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,088 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

